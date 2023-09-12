India won most medals in men's hockey in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali



India won most 15 medals in the men's hockey event in Asian Games followed by Pakistan 14, Malaysia 8, South Korea 7, Japan 3 and China 1.







India in men's hockey event in Asian Games

Gold Medals (3)

Year. Venue. Pld--W--L--D-GF--GA

1966 Bangkok 5---5---0--0---13-----0

1998 Bangkok. 6---5---0--1---24-----4

2014 Incheon 6---4---1--1---20-----3

Silver Medals (9)

1958 Tokyo. 4---3---0--1---16-----1

1962 Jakarta. 5---4---1--0---19-----2

1970 Bangkok. 5---4---1--0---16-----1

1974 Tehran 6---4---1--1---25-----3

1978 Bangkok. 5---4---1--0---18-----5

1982 New Delhi 6---5---1--0---45---10

1990 Beijing. 6---5---1--0---22-----3

1994 Hiroshima 5---4---1--0---10-----4

2002 Busan 5---3---1--1---16-----9

Bronze Medals (3)

1986 Seoul 6---4---1--1---30-----6

2010 Gangzhou 6---5---1--0---26-----8

2018 Jakarta. 7---6---0--1---80-----6

Fifth Position (1)

2006 Doha. 6---4---1--1---34-----5

_____________________________________

TOTAL: 89-69-12--8-409---70

_____________________________________



Medal Summary in the men's hockey event in Asian Games

Medals Gold Silver Bronze Teams

15. 3. 9. 3. India

14. 8. 3. 3. Pakistan

8. 0. 2. 6. Malaysia

7. 4. 1. 2. South Korea

3. 1. 0. 2. Japan

1. 0. 1. 0. China



In the women's hockey event in Asian Games South Korea and China won most 8 medals followed by Japan 7 and India 6.



India in the women's hockey event in Asian Games

Gold Medal (1)

Year Venue. Pld---W--L--D--GF--GA

1982 New Delhi 5----5---0---0----37-----1

Silver Medals (2)

1998 Bangkok 7----4---2---1----25---11

2018 Jakarta 6----5---1---0----40-----3

Bronze Medals (3)

1986 Seoul. 5----3---1---1----17-----5

2006 Doha. 7----4---3---0----22---10

2014 Incheon. 5----3---2---0----13-----7

Fourth Position (4)

1990 Beijing. 5----2---3---0------8---10

1994 Hiroshima 5----1---2---2------9-----6

2002 Busan. 4----0---4---0------4---13

2010 Gangzhou 7----3---4---0----24-----7

_______________________________________

TOTAL: 56---30--22--4--199---73

_______________________________________



Medal Summary in the women's hockey event in Asian Games

Medals Gold Silver Bronze Teams

8. 5. 3. 0. South Korea

8. 3. 2. 3. China

7. 1. 3. 3. Japan

6. 1. 2. 3. India



Following is the list of teams won 15 or medals in the major men's hockey events

Medals Gold Silver Bronze Teams. Event

30. 15. 10. 5. Australia. Champions Trophy

24. 10. 7. 7. Germany Champions Trophy

23. 8. 6. 9. Netherlands Champions Trophy

18. 7. 7. 4. Netherland. EuroHockey Championship

17. 3. 7. 7. Pakistan. Champions Trophy

17. 10. 4. 3. Australia. Azlan Shah Cup

15. 8. 4. 3. Germany. EuroHockey Championship

15. 3. 9. 3. India. Asian Games

15. 5. 3. 7. India. Azlan Shah Cup



Following is the list of teams won 15 or medals in the major women's hockey events

Medals Gold Silver Bronze Teams. Event

21. 7. 5. 9. Netherlands Champions Trophy

15 12. 2. 1 Netherlands EuroHockey Championship

15. 7. 3. 5. Argentina. Champions Trophy