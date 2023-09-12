India won most medals in men's hockey in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali
India won most 15 medals in the men's hockey event in Asian Games followed by Pakistan 14, Malaysia 8, South Korea 7, Japan 3 and China 1.
India in men's hockey event in Asian Games
Gold Medals (3)
Year. Venue. Pld--W--L--D-GF--GA
1966 Bangkok 5---5---0--0---13-----0
1998 Bangkok. 6---5---0--1---24-----4
2014 Incheon 6---4---1--1---20-----3
Silver Medals (9)
1958 Tokyo. 4---3---0--1---16-----1
1962 Jakarta. 5---4---1--0---19-----2
1970 Bangkok. 5---4---1--0---16-----1
1974 Tehran 6---4---1--1---25-----3
1978 Bangkok. 5---4---1--0---18-----5
1982 New Delhi 6---5---1--0---45---10
1990 Beijing. 6---5---1--0---22-----3
1994 Hiroshima 5---4---1--0---10-----4
2002 Busan 5---3---1--1---16-----9
Bronze Medals (3)
1986 Seoul 6---4---1--1---30-----6
2010 Gangzhou 6---5---1--0---26-----8
2018 Jakarta. 7---6---0--1---80-----6
Fifth Position (1)
2006 Doha. 6---4---1--1---34-----5
_____________________________________
TOTAL: 89-69-12--8-409---70
_____________________________________
Medal Summary in the men's hockey event in Asian Games
Medals Gold Silver Bronze Teams
15. 3. 9. 3. India
14. 8. 3. 3. Pakistan
8. 0. 2. 6. Malaysia
7. 4. 1. 2. South Korea
3. 1. 0. 2. Japan
1. 0. 1. 0. China
In the women's hockey event in Asian Games South Korea and China won most 8 medals followed by Japan 7 and India 6.
India in the women's hockey event in Asian Games
Gold Medal (1)
Year Venue. Pld---W--L--D--GF--GA
1982 New Delhi 5----5---0---0----37-----1
Silver Medals (2)
1998 Bangkok 7----4---2---1----25---11
2018 Jakarta 6----5---1---0----40-----3
Bronze Medals (3)
1986 Seoul. 5----3---1---1----17-----5
2006 Doha. 7----4---3---0----22---10
2014 Incheon. 5----3---2---0----13-----7
Fourth Position (4)
1990 Beijing. 5----2---3---0------8---10
1994 Hiroshima 5----1---2---2------9-----6
2002 Busan. 4----0---4---0------4---13
2010 Gangzhou 7----3---4---0----24-----7
_______________________________________
TOTAL: 56---30--22--4--199---73
_______________________________________
Medal Summary in the women's hockey event in Asian Games
Medals Gold Silver Bronze Teams
8. 5. 3. 0. South Korea
8. 3. 2. 3. China
7. 1. 3. 3. Japan
6. 1. 2. 3. India
Following is the list of teams won 15 or medals in the major men's hockey events
Medals Gold Silver Bronze Teams. Event
30. 15. 10. 5. Australia. Champions Trophy
24. 10. 7. 7. Germany Champions Trophy
23. 8. 6. 9. Netherlands Champions Trophy
18. 7. 7. 4. Netherland. EuroHockey Championship
17. 3. 7. 7. Pakistan. Champions Trophy
17. 10. 4. 3. Australia. Azlan Shah Cup
15. 8. 4. 3. Germany. EuroHockey Championship
15. 3. 9. 3. India. Asian Games
15. 5. 3. 7. India. Azlan Shah Cup
Following is the list of teams won 15 or medals in the major women's hockey events
Medals Gold Silver Bronze Teams. Event
21. 7. 5. 9. Netherlands Champions Trophy
15 12. 2. 1 Netherlands EuroHockey Championship
15. 7. 3. 5. Argentina. Champions Trophy