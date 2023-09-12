India to face Thailand in campaign opener at Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

The prestigious tournament will see six teams battle it out for top honours and it will commence on 27th October







Ranchi: The Asian Hockey Federation and Hockey India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. The tournament will begin with Malaysia and Japan playing the first game, while hosts India will play the third game of the opening day (27th October) when they take on Thailand at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi, Jharkhand.



