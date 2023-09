Hockey Ireland are pleased to announce the season 2023-24 fixture list for its upcoming EY Hockey League Division 1 (EYHL).





The EYHL sees ten men’s and ten women’s teams from around the island of Ireland come together to compete. Matches are scheduled to take to the pitch for the first round of the Men’s EYHL this weekend on Saturday 16th September, with the first round of the Women’s EYHL the following weekend on Saturday 23rd September. EY Hockey League Division 2 (EYHL2) returns to action in January 20th, 2024.