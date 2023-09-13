Gold Medal Coaching Duo to lead Team Canada to Pan American Games



Successful British system builders lead Canada to continental qualifiers







When Danny Kerry and Kate Richardson-Walsh started their respective hockey careers with the Great Britain and English National Teams, the program was not as strong and not as well-resourced as they are today. Richardson-Walsh reflects on the fact that they minimal resources, and had to make do, all while juggling work and school. They see similarities to this with the Canadian Women’s National Team. Now, two top performers and program builders lead the Canadian Wolf Pack towards Pan American Games.



