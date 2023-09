Hockey India congratulates Raghu Prasad RV on being appointed as umpire for 2024 Paris Olympic Games



The Bengaluru official becomes the first umpire in the country to officiate at three Olympic Games



New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday congratulated Raghu Prasad RV on being appointed as Umpire in the discipline of hockey for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), world governing body for hockey. The FIH announced its decision on Tuesday following the selection made by FIH Technical Officials and Umpiring Committee.