We want more Indian coaches in the long run: Dilip Tirkey

Manuja Veerappa





Dilip Tirkey. (Odisha Sports Photo)



BENGALURU: Foreign coaches have been Indian hockey’s go-to professionals ever since Germany’s Gerhard Rach took over the team bound for the Athens Olympics in 2004. For nearly two decades now, the men’s team has seen as many as 10 foreign coaches. A change, perhaps, would be welcome if Dilip Tirkey’s views are anything to go by.