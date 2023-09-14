South Korea in men's hockey event in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali



The historical records of men's hockey teams of South Korea in Asian Games.







Men's hockey

Gold Medals

Year Venue. Pld---W--- L---D----GF---GA

1986 Seoul. 6----5----0----1----29------3

1964 Hiroshima. 5----3----1----1----20------7

2002 Busan. 5----4----0----1----25------5

2006 Doha. 6----5----0----1----28------3

Silver Medal

1998 Bangkok. 6----4----1----1----33------6

Bronze Medals

1958 Tokyo. 4----2----2----0------6----13

2014 Incheon. 6----5----1----0----28------5

Fourth Position

1990 Beijing. 6----3----3----0----14----11

2010 Gangzhou 6----3----1----2----26------6

Fifth Position

1982 New Delhi. 5----3----2----0----12----19

2018 Jakarta 6----4----2----0----46------8

Sixth Position

1966 Bangkok 5----2----3----0------2------4

Eight Position

1962 Jakarta. 3----0----3----0-----1-----12

________________________________________

Total: 69---43--19---7--270--102

________________________________________



Records

Highest Match Scores

South Korea 15-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 2018

South Korea 14-0 Bangladesh, Bangkok, 1998

South Korea 14-1 Hong Kong, Busan, 2002



Most Individual Goals in a Match

7 goals - Jang Jang-hyun, South Korea 9-1 Bangladesh, Doha, 2006



Most Individual Goals in an Edition

15 goals - Jang Jang-hyun, South Korea, Doha, 2006

15 goals - Jang Jang-hyun, South Korea, Jakarta, 2018



Most Appearances in Asian Games

4 Asian Games - Lee Nam Yong 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014

4 Asian Games - Jang Jang-hyun 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018



Most Goals in Asian Games

44 Goals - Jang Jang-hyun, South Korea

15 goals in Doha 2006

5 goals in Gangzhou 2010

9 goals in Incheon 2014

15 goals in Jakarta 2018