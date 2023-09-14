 

 

 



South Korea in men's hockey event in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali

The historical records of men's hockey teams of South Korea in Asian Games.


Men's hockey
Gold Medals
Year Venue.        Pld---W--- L---D----GF---GA
1986 Seoul.           6----5----0----1----29------3
1964 Hiroshima.   5----3----1----1----20------7
2002 Busan.          5----4----0----1----25------5
2006 Doha.            6----5----0----1----28------3
Silver Medal
1998 Bangkok.      6----4----1----1----33------6
Bronze Medals
1958 Tokyo.          4----2----2----0------6----13
2014 Incheon.       6----5----1----0----28------5
Fourth Position
1990 Beijing.         6----3----3----0----14----11
2010 Gangzhou    6----3----1----2----26------6
Fifth Position
1982 New Delhi.   5----3----2----0----12----19
2018 Jakarta         6----4----2----0----46------8
Sixth Position
1966 Bangkok       5----2----3----0------2------4
Eight Position
1962 Jakarta.        3----0----3----0-----1-----12
________________________________________
Total:                    69---43--19---7--270--102
________________________________________

Records
Highest Match Scores
South Korea 15-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 2018
South Korea 14-0 Bangladesh, Bangkok, 1998
South Korea 14-1 Hong Kong, Busan, 2002

Most Individual Goals in a Match
7 goals - Jang Jang-hyun, South Korea 9-1 Bangladesh, Doha, 2006

Most Individual Goals in an Edition
15 goals - Jang Jang-hyun, South Korea, Doha, 2006
15 goals - Jang Jang-hyun, South Korea, Jakarta, 2018

Most Appearances in Asian Games
4 Asian Games - Lee Nam Yong 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014
4 Asian Games - Jang Jang-hyun 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018

Most Goals in Asian Games
44 Goals - Jang Jang-hyun, South Korea
                    15 goals in Doha 2006
                       5 goals in Gangzhou 2010
                       9 goals in Incheon 2014
                     15 goals in Jakarta 2018