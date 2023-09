‘It is something I will cherish for lifetime’, says Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper Krishan Pathak on being

The Punjab-born goalkeeper has 103 international caps to his name



New Delhi: With a chance to earn a direct Paris Olympics 2024 qualification, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will open their 19th Asian Games Hangzhou campaign against Uzbekistan on 24 September 2023. Ahead of the all-important tournament, Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak on Thursday spoke about his selection in the team and his family’s reaction when he broke the news to them.