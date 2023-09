Vermont Field Hockey Heads to Iowa for Weekend Series





The Catamounts (2-3) will take to the road for the first time this season when they travel to take on Iowa and Merrimack. Vermont will face top-ranked Iowa (6-0) on Friday (Sept. 15) at 4 p.m. for the first time in program history. Saturday at 2 p.m., they will face a familiar foe in Merrimack (0-5). Friday's game will be aired on Big Ten Plus.