ODU Field Hockey Set To Take On Top 10 Foes This Weekend





NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion Field Hockey is back on the road to take on two Top 10 foes this weekend. ODU begins its road trip on Friday, Sept. 15 when the Monarchs begin BIG EAST play at #10 Liberty at 3 p.m. and will turn around and go play #9 Duke on Sunday, Sept. 17 starting at 1 p.m.