Late goal dooms No. 5 Maryland field hockey in 3-2 loss to Princeton

Holliday Woodard





Maryland lost, 3-2, to Princeton on Sept. 14, 2023. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback)



Maryland had to make a decisive stop. Princeton had a penalty corner with 34 seconds left. The Tigers sent a ball to the top of the circle, where Sam Davidson stopped it. Behind her, Ottilie Sykes stepped up and smacked a shot to the bottom left corner of the cage — a decisive blow for a game-winning goal.