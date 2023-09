Hockey veteran aims to help SA women’s team qualify for the Paris Games

One of the veterans of SA hockey is looking forward to making the switch to coaching, but for now she wants to help the national team qualify for next year's Olympic Games one last time.





The 33-year-old Celia Seerane boasts 173 matches for the national women's team during her career. Photo: Supplied



When it comes to hockey, Celia Seerane can genuinely claim to have done it all.