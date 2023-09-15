South Korea Women's Hockey in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali



The historical records of the South Korean Women's Hockey team in Asian Games. Since 1982 New Delhi Asian Games South Korea Women's Hockey team made 10 appearances won 5 gold medals and 3 silver medals.







Gold Medals

Year Venue. Pld--W--L--D----GF----GA

1986 Seoul. 5----5---0---0-----45------2

1990 Beijing. 5----4---0---1-----32------2

1994 Hiroshima. 5----5---0---0-----20------2

1998 Bangkok. 7----7---0---0-----32------5

2014 Incheon. 5----5---0---0-----25------1



Silver Medals

1982 New Delhi. 5----3---1---1-----17------8

2002 Busan. 4----3---1---0----- 7------3

2019 Guangzhou 7----5---0---2-----24------5



Fourth Position

2006 Doha. 7----4---2---1------32------6

2018 Jakarta. 6----3---3---0------18------8

________________________________________

Total. 56--44---7---5-----254----45

________________________________________



Records

Most Goals in a Match

South Korea 21-0 Hong Kong, Seoul, 1986

South Korea 16-0 Singapore, Beijing, 1990

South Korea 15-0 Hong Kong, Doha, 2006

South Korea 11-0 Kazakhstan, Incheon, 2014

South Korea 10-0 Thailand, Seoul, 1986

South Korea 10-3 Kazakhstan, Guangzhou, 2010



Most Individual Goals in a Match

11 goals - Lim Kye Sook, KOR 21-0 HKG, Seoul, 1986

6 goals - Lim Kye Sook, KOR 9-1 MAS, Seoul, 1986

6 goals - Lee Seon-Ok, KOR 10-3 KAZ, Guangzhou, 2010



Most Individual Goals in an Edition

25 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea, Seoul, 1986

12 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea, Beijing, 1990



Most Individual Goals in Asian Games

37 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea

25 goals - Seoul 1986

12 goals - Beijing 1990