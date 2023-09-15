 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



South Korea Women's Hockey in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali

The historical records of the South Korean Women's Hockey team in Asian Games.  Since 1982 New Delhi Asian Games South Korea Women's Hockey team made 10 appearances won 5 gold medals and 3 silver medals.


Gold Medals
Year Venue.        Pld--W--L--D----GF----GA
1986 Seoul.           5----5---0---0-----45------2
1990 Beijing.         5----4---0---1-----32------2
1994 Hiroshima.   5----5---0---0-----20------2
1998 Bangkok.      7----7---0---0-----32------5
2014 Incheon.       5----5---0---0-----25------1

Silver Medals
1982 New Delhi.   5----3---1---1-----17------8
2002 Busan.          4----3---1---0-----  7------3
2019 Guangzhou  7----5---0---2-----24------5

Fourth Position
2006 Doha.           7----4---2---1------32------6
2018 Jakarta.       6----3---3---0------18------8
________________________________________
Total.                   56--44---7---5-----254----45
________________________________________

Records
Most Goals in a Match
South Korea 21-0 Hong Kong, Seoul, 1986
South Korea 16-0 Singapore, Beijing, 1990
South Korea 15-0 Hong Kong, Doha, 2006
South Korea 11-0 Kazakhstan, Incheon, 2014
South Korea 10-0 Thailand, Seoul, 1986
South Korea 10-3 Kazakhstan, Guangzhou, 2010

Most Individual Goals in a Match
11 goals - Lim Kye Sook, KOR 21-0 HKG, Seoul, 1986
  6 goals - Lim Kye Sook, KOR 9-1 MAS, Seoul, 1986
  6 goals - Lee Seon-Ok, KOR 10-3 KAZ, Guangzhou, 2010

Most Individual Goals in an Edition
25 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea, Seoul, 1986
12 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea, Beijing, 1990

Most Individual Goals in Asian Games
37 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea
                   25 goals - Seoul 1986
                   12 goals - Beijing 1990