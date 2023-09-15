South Korea Women's Hockey in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali
The historical records of the South Korean Women's Hockey team in Asian Games. Since 1982 New Delhi Asian Games South Korea Women's Hockey team made 10 appearances won 5 gold medals and 3 silver medals.
Gold Medals
Year Venue. Pld--W--L--D----GF----GA
1986 Seoul. 5----5---0---0-----45------2
1990 Beijing. 5----4---0---1-----32------2
1994 Hiroshima. 5----5---0---0-----20------2
1998 Bangkok. 7----7---0---0-----32------5
2014 Incheon. 5----5---0---0-----25------1
Silver Medals
1982 New Delhi. 5----3---1---1-----17------8
2002 Busan. 4----3---1---0----- 7------3
2019 Guangzhou 7----5---0---2-----24------5
Fourth Position
2006 Doha. 7----4---2---1------32------6
2018 Jakarta. 6----3---3---0------18------8
________________________________________
Total. 56--44---7---5-----254----45
________________________________________
Records
Most Goals in a Match
South Korea 21-0 Hong Kong, Seoul, 1986
South Korea 16-0 Singapore, Beijing, 1990
South Korea 15-0 Hong Kong, Doha, 2006
South Korea 11-0 Kazakhstan, Incheon, 2014
South Korea 10-0 Thailand, Seoul, 1986
South Korea 10-3 Kazakhstan, Guangzhou, 2010
Most Individual Goals in a Match
11 goals - Lim Kye Sook, KOR 21-0 HKG, Seoul, 1986
6 goals - Lim Kye Sook, KOR 9-1 MAS, Seoul, 1986
6 goals - Lee Seon-Ok, KOR 10-3 KAZ, Guangzhou, 2010
Most Individual Goals in an Edition
25 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea, Seoul, 1986
12 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea, Beijing, 1990
Most Individual Goals in Asian Games
37 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea
25 goals - Seoul 1986
12 goals - Beijing 1990