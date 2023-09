England Hockey season preview: club exposure, GMS promise and remembering Grace

The sport opens the 2023/24 season this weekend at elite level, while hockey tackles a higher profile and remembers the life of Grace Kumar



By Rod Gilmour





Old Georgians are in EHL action and will play a one-off Thursday night game this season PIC: GRAEME WILCOCKSON



The English season kicks off this weekend when the men’s and women’s Premier Division clubs begin their campaigns ahead of the National League openers and other Area counties next week. September is certainly upon us.