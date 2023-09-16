Japan in the hockey event in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali



The historical records and statistics of the Japanese men's hockey team in Asian Games. Japan won one gold medal and two bronze medal.







Year Venue. Pld--W--L--D---GF--GA Rank

1958 Tokyo. 4---0---3---1------0-----13--4th

1962 Jakarta. 6---2---3---1------8-----15--4th

1966 Bangkok. 5---3---1---1------6-------3--3rd

1970 Bangkok. 5---3---2---0------5-------4--3rd

1974 Tehran 6---2---3---1------9-------9--4th

1978 Bangkok. 5---1---3---1------6-------6--4th

1982 New Delhi. 5---2---3---0----13-----26--4th

1986 Seoul. 6---4---2---0----22-------8--5th

1990 Beijing. 6---1---5---0------9-----21--6th

1994 Hiroshima. 6---2---3---1-----7-----15--4th

1998 Bangkok. 6---2---2---2---18-----10--4th

2002 Busan. 5---2---3---0---12-----13--6th

2006 Doha. 5---4---1---0---20-------4--5th

2010 Guangzhou 6---3---3---0---26-----16--6th

2014 Incheon. 5---2---2---1---23-------9--6th

2018 Jakarta. 7---5---1---1---37------17--1st



Records

Highest Scores of the Match

Japan 13-0 Singapore, Incheon, 2014

Japan 13-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta, 2018

Japan 13-1 Oman, Guangzhou, 2010

Japan 12-1 Hong Kong, Doha, 2006

Japan 11-0 Sri Lanka, Jakarta, 2018

Japan 10-0 Thailand, Seoul, 1986



Most Individual Goals in a Match

6 goals - Takahiko Yamabori, Japan 12-1 Hong Kong, Doha, 2006

6 goals - Takahiko Yamabori, Japan 13-1 Oman, Guangzhou, 2010



Most Individual Goals in an Edition

12 goals - Takahiko Yamabori, Japan, Doha, 2006

________________________________________



The historical records and statistics of the Japanese women's hockey team in Asian Games. Japan won one gold medal, three silver medals and three bronze medals.



Year Venue. Pld--W--L--D--GF--GA--Rank

1982 New Delhi 5---2---3---0----14------6--4th

1986 Seoul. 5---3---1---1----17------3--2nd

1990 Beijing. 5---3---1---1----17------6--3rd

1994 Hiroshima. 5---3---1---1----11------5--2nd

1998 Bangkok. 7---4---2---1----16----10--4th

2006 Busan 4---3---1---0----10------8--3rd

2006 Doha. 7---5---1---1----35------3--2nd

2010 Guangzhou 7---5---2---0----21------8--3rd

2014 Incheon. 5---2---3---0----23------5--3rd

2018 Jakarta. 6---6---0---0----28------4--1st



Records

Highest Scores of the Match

Japan 14-0 Hong Kong, Incheon, 2014

Japan 11-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi, 1982

Japan 11-0 Chinese Taipei, Jakarta, 2018

Japan 12-0 Chinese Taipei, Doha, 2006



Most Individual Goals in a Match

5 goals - Hazuki Nagai, Japan 11-0 Chinese Taipei, Jakarta, 2018



Most Individual Goals in an Edition

12 goals - Kaori Chiba, Japan, Doha, 2006