Japan in the hockey event in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali

The historical records and statistics of the Japanese men's hockey team in Asian Games. Japan won one gold medal and two bronze medal.


Year Venue.       Pld--W--L--D---GF--GA Rank
1958 Tokyo.           4---0---3---1------0-----13--4th
1962 Jakarta.        6---2---3---1------8-----15--4th
1966 Bangkok.      5---3---1---1------6-------3--3rd
1970 Bangkok.      5---3---2---0------5-------4--3rd
1974 Tehran          6---2---3---1------9-------9--4th
1978 Bangkok.      5---1---3---1------6-------6--4th
1982 New Delhi.   5---2---3---0----13-----26--4th
1986 Seoul.           6---4---2---0----22-------8--5th
1990 Beijing.         6---1---5---0------9-----21--6th
1994 Hiroshima.   6---2---3---1-----7-----15--4th
1998 Bangkok.      6---2---2---2---18-----10--4th
2002 Busan.          5---2---3---0---12-----13--6th
2006 Doha.            5---4---1---0---20-------4--5th
2010 Guangzhou  6---3---3---0---26-----16--6th
2014 Incheon.       5---2---2---1---23-------9--6th
2018 Jakarta.       7---5---1---1---37------17--1st

Records
Highest Scores of the Match
Japan 13-0 Singapore, Incheon, 2014
Japan 13-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta, 2018
Japan 13-1 Oman, Guangzhou, 2010
Japan 12-1 Hong Kong, Doha, 2006
Japan 11-0 Sri Lanka, Jakarta, 2018
Japan 10-0 Thailand, Seoul, 1986

Most Individual Goals in a Match
6 goals - Takahiko Yamabori, Japan 12-1 Hong Kong, Doha, 2006
6 goals - Takahiko Yamabori, Japan 13-1 Oman, Guangzhou, 2010

Most Individual Goals in an Edition
12 goals - Takahiko Yamabori, Japan, Doha, 2006
________________________________________

The historical records and statistics of the Japanese women's hockey team in Asian Games. Japan won one gold medal, three silver medals and three bronze medals.

Year Venue.       Pld--W--L--D--GF--GA--Rank
1982 New Delhi     5---2---3---0----14------6--4th
1986 Seoul.            5---3---1---1----17------3--2nd
1990 Beijing.          5---3---1---1----17------6--3rd
1994 Hiroshima.    5---3---1---1----11------5--2nd
1998 Bangkok.       7---4---2---1----16----10--4th
2006 Busan            4---3---1---0----10------8--3rd
2006 Doha.             7---5---1---1----35------3--2nd
2010 Guangzhou   7---5---2---0----21------8--3rd
2014 Incheon.        5---2---3---0----23------5--3rd
2018 Jakarta.         6---6---0---0----28------4--1st

Records
Highest Scores of the Match
Japan 14-0 Hong Kong, Incheon, 2014
Japan 11-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi, 1982
Japan 11-0 Chinese Taipei, Jakarta, 2018
Japan 12-0 Chinese Taipei, Doha, 2006

Most Individual Goals in a Match
5 goals - Hazuki Nagai, Japan 11-0 Chinese Taipei, Jakarta, 2018

Most Individual Goals in an Edition
12 goals - Kaori Chiba, Japan, Doha, 2006