‘All those years of struggle and sacrifice has paid off,’ says Indian Women’s Hockey Team goalkeeper Bichu Devi on being named in the Asian Games squad

The Manipur-born goalkeeper has 14 international caps to her name







Bengaluru: Growing up in Manipur, a state that has a deep-rooted passion for football, it came as no surprise that Bichu Devi Kharibam aspired to become a footballer. But destiny had other plans for her. “Hailing from Manipur, it was natural for me to opt for football. I loved playing the sport. But it was my father who suggested that I should try my hands at hockey as it was not making it into the football team. He told me that if I don’t like hockey, it will be okay and I can always come back for football," Bichu recalled.



