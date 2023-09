‘Over the moon after making my father's dream come true,’ says Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke on being named in the Asian Games squad

The 19-year-old is looking to return home from the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 with a medal







Bengaluru: Indian Women’s Hockey Team midfielder Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke hails from a small village named Asu in Satara, Maharashtra. Although her father, Vitthal Phalke, is a farmer, he was once a wrestler who participated in Kersari Kusthi, a regional wrestling competition in Maharashtra. His dream of winning the competition went unfulfilled, but his passion for sports lives on through his daughter.