Mirnawan's men going for a cruise in Hangzhou

By Jugjet Singh





Team manager Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi expects Thailand, Oman and Indonesia to pack their semi-circle in an attempt to keep the score low. China are also expected to rely on counter attacks while defending in numbers. -FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey team will leave their brakes at home as they plan to cruise on fifth gear at the Gongshu Canal Hockey Field highway in Hangzhou at the Asian Games from Sept 24.