Scottish hockey: Grange start title defence in style

By Nigel Duncan





Grange men celebrate Premiership title after 4-1 win over Capital Watsonians, with Stevie Grubb far right PIC: Nigel Duncan



Grange opened the defence of the men’s Scottish Hockey Premiership with a 3-1 victory over Dundee Wanderers at Fettes, but Western Wildcats signalled their intentions on the opening day of the domestic campaign.