Malaysia in the field hockey event in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali
The historical records and statistics of the Men's Hockey in Asian Games. In the final match of Jakarta Asian Games, 2018 Malaysia drew with Japan in the regulation full time 6-6, unfortunately, Malaysia lost to Japan in the shootout by 1-3.
Won silver medals
2010 Guangzhou. 6---4---1--1---25---11
2018 Jakarta. 7---4---1--2---49---14
Won bronze medals
1958 Tokyo. 4---0---3--1-----2---15
1962 Jakarta. 5---3---2--0---11-----9
1974 Tehran. 6---3---2--1---18-----7
1978 Bangkok. 5---3---2--0---15---11
1982 New Delhi 6---4---2--0---13-----7
1990 Beijing 6---4---2--0---16---10
2002 Busan. 5---3---2--0---15---14
For fourth position
1966 Bangkok. 5---1---3--1-----7-----1
1970 Bangkok. 5---2---3--0-----8-----8
1986 Seoul. 5---3---2--0---17---13
2006 Doha. 5---3---2--0---17---13
2014 Incheon. 6---3---2--1---20-----9
For fifth position
1994 Hiroshima. 6---3---2--1---19-----9
1998 Bangkok. 7---4---1--2---22-----3
Records
Highest Scores of the Match
Malaysia 16-2 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018
Malaysia 12-2 Oman, Guangzhou 2010
Malaysia 10-0 Thailand, Jakarta, 2018
Malaysia 10-3 Oman, Seoul, 1986
Most Individual Goals in a Match
5 goals - Razie Rahim, Malaysia 16-2 Kazakhstan, 2018
Most Individual Goals in an Edition
10 goals - Razie Rahim (Malaysia), Jakarta, 2018
9 goals - Razie Rahim (Malaysia) , Incheon, 2014
The historical records and statistics of the women's hockey team of Malaysia in Asian Games
Year Venue. Pld--W--L--D--GF-GA
Won bronze medal
1982 New Delhi. 5---3---1--2---17-----8
For fourth position
1986 Seoul. 5---2---3--0-----9---14
For fifth position
2006 Doha. 7---3---4--0---13---20
2010 Guangzhou. 7---3---4--0---15---18
2014 Incheon. 4---2---2--0---11-----8
2018 Jakarta. 5---3---1--1---24-----5
Records
Highest Scores of the match
Malaysia 11-0 Chinese Taipei, Jakarta, 2018
Most Individual Goals in a match
5 goals - Nuraini Abdul Rasheed, Malaysia 11-0 Chinese Taipei, Jakarta, 2018
Most Individual Goals in an Edition
9 goals - Nuraini Abdul Rasheed (Malaysia), Jakarta, 2018