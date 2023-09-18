Malaysia in the field hockey event in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali



The historical records and statistics of the Men's Hockey in Asian Games. In the final match of Jakarta Asian Games, 2018 Malaysia drew with Japan in the regulation full time 6-6, unfortunately, Malaysia lost to Japan in the shootout by 1-3.



Year Venue. Pld--W--L--D--GF-GA

Won silver medals

2010 Guangzhou. 6---4---1--1---25---11

2018 Jakarta. 7---4---1--2---49---14

Won bronze medals

1958 Tokyo. 4---0---3--1-----2---15

1962 Jakarta. 5---3---2--0---11-----9

1974 Tehran. 6---3---2--1---18-----7

1978 Bangkok. 5---3---2--0---15---11

1982 New Delhi 6---4---2--0---13-----7

1990 Beijing 6---4---2--0---16---10

2002 Busan. 5---3---2--0---15---14

For fourth position

1966 Bangkok. 5---1---3--1-----7-----1

1970 Bangkok. 5---2---3--0-----8-----8

1986 Seoul. 5---3---2--0---17---13

2006 Doha. 5---3---2--0---17---13

2014 Incheon. 6---3---2--1---20-----9

For fifth position

1994 Hiroshima. 6---3---2--1---19-----9

1998 Bangkok. 7---4---1--2---22-----3

Records

Highest Scores of the Match

Malaysia 16-2 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018

Malaysia 12-2 Oman, Guangzhou 2010

Malaysia 10-0 Thailand, Jakarta, 2018

Malaysia 10-3 Oman, Seoul, 1986

Most Individual Goals in a Match

5 goals - Razie Rahim, Malaysia 16-2 Kazakhstan, 2018

Most Individual Goals in an Edition

10 goals - Razie Rahim (Malaysia), Jakarta, 2018

9 goals - Razie Rahim (Malaysia) , Incheon, 2014

The historical records and statistics of the women's hockey team of Malaysia in Asian Games

Year Venue. Pld--W--L--D--GF-GA

Won bronze medal

1982 New Delhi. 5---3---1--2---17-----8

For fourth position

1986 Seoul. 5---2---3--0-----9---14

For fifth position

2006 Doha. 7---3---4--0---13---20

2010 Guangzhou. 7---3---4--0---15---18

2014 Incheon. 4---2---2--0---11-----8

2018 Jakarta. 5---3---1--1---24-----5

Records

Highest Scores of the match

Malaysia 11-0 Chinese Taipei, Jakarta, 2018

Most Individual Goals in a match

5 goals - Nuraini Abdul Rasheed, Malaysia 11-0 Chinese Taipei, Jakarta, 2018

Most Individual Goals in an Edition

9 goals - Nuraini Abdul Rasheed (Malaysia), Jakarta, 2018