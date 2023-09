Dutch goalkeepers guru gives the thumbs up to Hafizuddin and Zaini

By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Goalkeepers guru coach, Martijn Drijver, held his final session with the Malaysian goalkeepers before sending them off to the Asian Games with a double thumbs up.