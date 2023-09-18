'Must make most of opportunity and make it count,' says Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman ahead of Asian Games

Janneke Schopman speaks on the upcoming edition of Hangzhou Asian Games on the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha podcast







Bengaluru: In 2020, when the former Netherlands international Janneke Schopman joined the Indian Women's Hockey Team support staff under then Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, the team was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as one of the dark horses in the race to a podium finish. Just over three years later, Janneke Schopman will be leading the Indian Women's Hockey Team as Chief Coach in the upcoming edition of the Hangzhou Asian Games, with the Indian Team tipped as the favourites for the prestigious tournament.



