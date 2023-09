Tirkey confident of hockey success at Asiad

In an exclusive chat with DH, the 54-year-old Tirkey shares his insights on India's chances at the Asian Games, hosting big events and his future plans.



Hita Prakash





Dilip Tirkey. Credit: Special Arrangement.



Known as the ‘Wall of Indian hockey’ during his playing days, Dilip Tirkey became the president of Hockey India a year ago.