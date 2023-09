Charly Bruder is 'big-time' for Tar Heels field hockey against Louisville

By Caroline Wills





UNC first-year forward Charly Bruder (2) runs after the ball during the first half of a game against Louisville on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 in Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Adrian Tillman / The Daily Tar Heel



First-year forward Charly Bruder took one look at the glittering silver, gold and blue national championship rings her new teammates received in August and knew she had to have one too.