No. 5 Maryland field hockey stifles No. 6 Virginia, 2-1

Freshman goalie Alyssa Klebasko had a career-high seven saves.



By Ryan-Martin





Maryland bounced back after a recent loss to unranked Princeton. Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.



In her first career road start, No. 5 Maryland field hockey freshman goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko was ready for the moment.