Maryland field hockey tops Virginia, 2-1, in final test before conference play

Holliday Woodard





Margot Lawn fights for the ball during Maryland field hockey's 3-1 win on Sept. 10, 2023. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback)



Maryland’s offense charged Virginia’s shooting circle with its sticks down and heads up. Hannah Boss fired a shot at the goalkeeper’s foot, which was kicked away and left the rebound free. From the outside left, Margot Lawn swooped in, found the angle and slid the ball between the post and goalie.