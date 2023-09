Hockey medals won by India at Asian Games

Indian men's team won three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Games. Indian women's team's only gold medal-winning performance came at New Delhi in 1982.



By Bikash Chand Katoch





Gold winning Indian men's hockey team at Asian Games 2014



Men's hockey has been a permanent roaster of the Asian Games since the 1958 edition in Tokyo. The women's competition was included much later in the 1982 Asian Games held in New Delhi.