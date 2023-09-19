Sticking to the script

4 days to go: Starting with team games, The Tribune takes a look at India’s medal hopefuls



Indervir Grewal





Craig Fulton’s men arrive at the continental event on the back of winning the Asian Champions Trophy comfortably. File photo



It has been five years since the Indian hockey teams faltered in their bid to capture the biggest crown in Asia. The men, favourites to defend their title, failed to reach the final for only the fourth time in the tournament’s history. The women fell agonisingly short of a second title after entering only their third final at the event.



