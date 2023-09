Indian Men’s Hockey Team leaves for 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will face Uzbekistan in their opening match on 24th September







Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team on Tuesday left from Bengaluru airport for Hangzhou to take part in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. The Indian Team will kick off their campaign in the marquee event on 24th September against Uzbekistan.