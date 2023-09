Hockey India empowers Women's Sub-Junior Team with awareness session on Menstrual Health

Ms. Anju Bist, who is popularly known as Padwoman of India, was the guest speaker at the engrossing session







Rourkela: Hockey India took a significant step towards promoting the well-being and empowerment of young female athletes as it organized a comprehensive awareness session on "Menstrual Health" for the Indian Women's Sub-Junior Team in Rourkela on Tuesday. The important session shed light on menstrual health and introduced the athletes to eco-friendly reusable pads.