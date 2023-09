Preview: 3rd Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2023 (Finals) set to begin in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: Twelve teams are set to compete in the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 (Finals) that will begin in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, September 20th and conclude on September 29th.