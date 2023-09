Field hockey falls to 2–4 on the season after 3–1 loss to UConn

Evelyn Walsh





Junior forward Lily Webb drives towards the Husky goal. Photo courtesy of @TigerFH/X



The Princeton women’s field hockey team (2–4 overall, 0–0 Ivy League) suffered a 3–1 loss at home against the University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies (2–6, 0–1 Big East) on Sunday. Both the Huskies and the Tigers came into this matchup with losing records, hungry for an early season win. For the Tigers, they hoped to enter their Ivy opener this Friday with a .500 record.