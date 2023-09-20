Indian Women's Hockey Team leaves for 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

Bengaluru: The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Wednesday left from Bengaluru airport for Hangzhou for the upcoming 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. India are placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China and Singapore and will open their campaign at the prestigious event against Singapore on 27th September 2023. Meanwhile, Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia are placed in Pool B. The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the Semi-Finals.



