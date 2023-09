Day 1 Results: 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 (Finals) Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh





Gwalior: SAI BAL emerged as the sole winner of the Pool A matches of the day while Sai Shakti and Republican Sports Club were victorious in the Pool B fixtures on day 1 of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 (Finals) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.