Bears Begin Conference Play

Cal Faces America East Foes UAlbany, Vermont



BERKELEY – The California field hockey team opens America East play this weekend with road contests at UAlbany and Vermont on Friday and Sunday. Friday's match against the Great Danes is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. PT with Sunday's match slated to start at 9 a.m. PT. Both matches will feature live stats and video that can be accessed at CalBears.com.