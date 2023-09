Irish EYHL Women's Round 1 and EYHL Men's Round 2 fixtures preview





The 2023-24 EY Hockey League Women’s Division 1 begins this weekend and the first round of fixtures have turned up some interesting ties. Catholic Institute will host newly promoted Corinthians. Pegasus will take on last season’s EY Champions Trophy winners Loreto. Old Alexandra have Dublin Derby against Railway Union. Defending League Champions UCD take on 2021-22 Champions Pembroke Wanderers at Belfield and newly promoted Ulster Elks will host Monkstown.