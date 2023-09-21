Field hockey event in Asian Games: Records

By Tariq Ali
Following are the field hockey records in Asian Games. Field hockey event was first introduced in the third Asian Games in Tokyo, 1958. Pakistan dominant in the men's hockey won eight championships. India being the runners up for the most times won nine silver medals. Malaysia won the most six bronze medals. India won most overall 15 medals in the 16 men's hockey editions.
Men's hockey Records
Medals Tally
Teams. Gold Silver Bronze Total
Pakistan 8. 3. 3. 14
South Korea 4. 1. 2. 7
India 3. 9. 3. 15
Japan. 1. 0. 2. 3
Malaysia. 0. 2. 6. 8
China. 0. 1. 0. 1
Highest Scores of the Match
India 26-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta, 2018
India 20-0 Sri Lanka, Jakarta, 2018
Pakistan 17-0 Bangladesh, Bangkok, 1978
India 17-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 2018
Pakistan 16-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018
Malaysia 16-2 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018
South Korea 15-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 2018
Most Goals Scored by a team in an Edition
80 goals - India, Jakarta, 2018
Most Goals Scored by a team in all Editions
472 goals - Pakistan in 89 matches
410 goals - India in 89 matches
Highest Individual Scores of the Match
7 goals - Shahnaz Sheikh, Pakistan 17-0 Bangladesh, Bangkok, 1978
7 goals - Jang Jong-Hyun, South Korea 9-1 Bangladesh, Doha, 2006
6 goals - Abdul Waheed Khan, Pakistan 9-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 1962
6 goals - Abdul Rashid Jr.- Pakistan 13-0 Iran, Tehran, 1974
6 goals - Mohammad Shahid, India 11-0 Thailand, Seoul, 1986
6 goals - Takahiko Yamabori, Japan 12-1, Doha, 2006
6 goals - Akashdeep Singh, India 20-0 Sri Lanka, Jakarta, 2018
Most Individual Goals in an Edition
17 goals - Abdul Waheed Khan, Pakistan, 1962
15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun, South Korea, Doha, 2006
15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun, South Korea, Jakarta, 2018
Most Individual Goals in all Editions
44 goals - Jang Jong-hyun, South Korea
_________________________________________
Women's field hockey was first introduced in the nineth edition of the Asian Games, New Delhi, 1982. South Korea won maximum five gold medals followed by China three and Japan and India won one gold medal each.
Women's Hockey Records
Medals Tally
Team. Gold Silver Bronze Total
South Korea 5. 3. 0. 8
China. 3. 2. 3. 8
Japan. 1. 3. 3. 7
India. 1. 2. 3. 6
Malaysia. 0. 0. 1. 1
Highest Scores of the Match
India 22- Hong Kong, New Delhi, 1982
South Korea 21-0 Hong Kong, Seoul, 1986
India 21-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018
South Korea 16-0 Singapore, Beijing, 1990
South Korea 15-0 Hong Kong, Doha, 2006
China 15-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta , 2018
Most Goals by a team in an Edition
45 goals - South Korea, Seoul, 1986
40 goals - India, Jakarta, 2018
Most Goals by a team in all Editions
254 goals - South Korea in 56 matches
Most Individual Goals in a Match
11 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea 21-0 Hong Kong, Seoul, 1986
10 goals - Rajbir Kaur, India 22-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi, 1982
7 goals - Gu Bingfeng, China 15-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta, 2018
6 Lee Seon-Ok, South Korea 11-3 Kazakhstan, Guangzhou, 2010
Most Individual Goals in an Edition
25 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea, Seoul, 1986
16 goals - Rajbir Kaur, India, New Delhi, 1982
Most Individual Goals in all Editions
37 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea