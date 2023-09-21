Field hockey event in Asian Games: Records

Following are the field hockey records in Asian Games. Field hockey event was first introduced in the third Asian Games in Tokyo, 1958. Pakistan dominant in the men's hockey won eight championships. India being the runners up for the most times won nine silver medals. Malaysia won the most six bronze medals. India won most overall 15 medals in the 16 men's hockey editions.







Men's hockey Records



Medals Tally

Teams. Gold Silver Bronze Total

Pakistan 8. 3. 3. 14

South Korea 4. 1. 2. 7

India 3. 9. 3. 15

Japan. 1. 0. 2. 3

Malaysia. 0. 2. 6. 8

China. 0. 1. 0. 1

Highest Scores of the Match

India 26-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta, 2018

India 20-0 Sri Lanka, Jakarta, 2018

Pakistan 17-0 Bangladesh, Bangkok, 1978

India 17-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 2018

Pakistan 16-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018

Malaysia 16-2 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018

South Korea 15-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 2018

Most Goals Scored by a team in an Edition

80 goals - India, Jakarta, 2018

Most Goals Scored by a team in all Editions

472 goals - Pakistan in 89 matches

410 goals - India in 89 matches

Highest Individual Scores of the Match

7 goals - Shahnaz Sheikh, Pakistan 17-0 Bangladesh, Bangkok, 1978

7 goals - Jang Jong-Hyun, South Korea 9-1 Bangladesh, Doha, 2006

6 goals - Abdul Waheed Khan, Pakistan 9-0 Indonesia, Jakarta, 1962

6 goals - Abdul Rashid Jr.- Pakistan 13-0 Iran, Tehran, 1974

6 goals - Mohammad Shahid, India 11-0 Thailand, Seoul, 1986

6 goals - Takahiko Yamabori, Japan 12-1, Doha, 2006

6 goals - Akashdeep Singh, India 20-0 Sri Lanka, Jakarta, 2018

Most Individual Goals in an Edition

17 goals - Abdul Waheed Khan, Pakistan, 1962

15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun, South Korea, Doha, 2006

15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun, South Korea, Jakarta, 2018

Most Individual Goals in all Editions

44 goals - Jang Jong-hyun, South Korea

Women's field hockey was first introduced in the nineth edition of the Asian Games, New Delhi, 1982. South Korea won maximum five gold medals followed by China three and Japan and India won one gold medal each.

Women's Hockey Records

Medals Tally

Team. Gold Silver Bronze Total

South Korea 5. 3. 0. 8

China. 3. 2. 3. 8

Japan. 1. 3. 3. 7

India. 1. 2. 3. 6

Malaysia. 0. 0. 1. 1

Highest Scores of the Match

India 22- Hong Kong, New Delhi, 1982

South Korea 21-0 Hong Kong, Seoul, 1986

India 21-0 Kazakhstan, Jakarta, 2018

South Korea 16-0 Singapore, Beijing, 1990

South Korea 15-0 Hong Kong, Doha, 2006

China 15-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta , 2018

Most Goals by a team in an Edition

45 goals - South Korea, Seoul, 1986

40 goals - India, Jakarta, 2018

Most Goals by a team in all Editions

254 goals - South Korea in 56 matches

Most Individual Goals in a Match

11 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea 21-0 Hong Kong, Seoul, 1986

10 goals - Rajbir Kaur, India 22-0 Hong Kong, New Delhi, 1982

7 goals - Gu Bingfeng, China 15-0 Hong Kong, Jakarta, 2018

6 Lee Seon-Ok, South Korea 11-3 Kazakhstan, Guangzhou, 2010

Most Individual Goals in an Edition

25 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea, Seoul, 1986

16 goals - Rajbir Kaur, India, New Delhi, 1982

Most Individual Goals in all Editions

37 goals - Lim Kye Sook, South Korea