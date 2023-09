Indian hockey team eyeing qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics through Asiad, says PR Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh is determined to win the gold at Hangzhou to give himself a chance to earn a direct entry to the Paris Olympics next year, and do better there winning a yellow-coated medal.





PR Sreejesh reiterated that age is just a number for a sportsperson and gave the example of tennis great Novak Djokovic in this regard. PTI



New Delhi: At 35, PR Sreejesh is standing at the twilight of his career and the Hangzhou Asian Games is most likely his last appearance at the continental showpiece.