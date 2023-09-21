Asian Games hockey preview: One eye on gold, other on Paris 2024

The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, will be hoping to secure podium finishes in Hangzhou and qualify for the Olympics next year.



Uthra Ganesan





Bengaluru: Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams for the Asian Games 2023 pose for photographs during a special send-off ceremony titled ‘Sunehra Safar’, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI



The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, will aim to secure their Paris Olympics spots with a strong show in China. It’s expected, but winning anything less than gold at the Asian Games would be a major disappointment.



