‘A moment of immense pride for me,’ says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh on being named as India’s joint flag-bearer for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 opening ceremony

Harmanpreet recently led the Indian team to title victory at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023







New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh is delighted to have been chosen as the country's joint flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the prestigious 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, which will take place on 23rd September.