UMass Set To Host La Salle For A-10 Home Opener





AMHERST, Mass. - The Minutewomen return to Amherst as they host La Salle on Friday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. for their A-10 home opener. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be followed live on umassathletics.com or UMassFH on Twitter.