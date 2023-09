No. 15 Field Hockey Hosts Brown and No. 5 Duke This Weekend





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 15 Harvard Field Hockey hosts two more games this weekend at Berylson Field before heading on the road. Harvard will play its second Ivy League matchup of the season against Brown on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. before a huge matchup with No. 5 Duke on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.