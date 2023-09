Holcombe women set out on path back to English hockey top flight

By Lucas Bal





Holcombe captain Harriet Pittard is set to lead her side in first game PIC: ANDY SMITH



Holcombe captain Harriet Pittard is looking forward to her side getting their Vitality Division One South campaign underway at Southgate on Saturday, believing the group are in a strong position heading into the first round of fixturesl.