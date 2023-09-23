Excitement peaks as inaugural edition of Hockey India Sub Junior Zonal Championships set to kick off on 24th September in Ranchi

The Championships form an integral part of Hockey India's Grassroots Development initiative, which aims to unearth young talent







New Delhi: In a thrilling development for hockey enthusiasts, the inaugural edition of the Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Sub Junior Women Zonal Championships is set to kick off with the East Zone leg, scheduled from 24th to 30th September in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This exciting tournament will see participation from six formidable teams in both the men's and women's categories - Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Bihar, Manipur Hockey, and Assam Hockey.



