Wales Goalkeeper Ella Jackson believes Swansea Hockey Club can start the Climb back towards the top

Hockey Wales Preview - Sept 22





Swansea Hockey Club 1XI in group photo with coaching staff



Swansea open their National Hockey League Division One North campaign at home to Durham University, three years to the week since they became the first Welsh club – men’s or women’s – to play in England’s Premier Division. Their brief stint in the top flight lasted two seasons including one interrupted season that spanned Covid lockdowns, their first season post covid restrictions saw them narrowly missing the mark and facing relegation.



