Old Georgians Ace Alan Forsyth Prepared for Home Debut Against Former Club

Rod Gilmour, of The Hockey Paper, speaks to Old Georgians ace Alan Forsyth ahead of his first home fixture against old club Surbiton





File Image - Alan Forsyth



Nearly four years ago, a brace from Alan Forsyth inflicted Old Georgians' first defeat in the Men's Premier Division during a typically frenetic match and 4-3 win for Surbiton.