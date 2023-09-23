Field Hockey in Asian Games: Statistics

By Tariq Ali



The following are the statistics of the men's and women's field hockey event in Asian Games







Key to abbreviations:

T-------Teams participated

Pld----Matches Played

Dec---Matches Decided

Draw--Matches ended in a Draw

G--------Goals scored

Ave---- Goal averages

*---------Matches decided in the shootout



Men's Hockey

Year Venue. T--Pld--Dec--Draw--G--Ave

1958 Tokyo. 5--10-----8------2-----44--4.4

1962 Jakarta. 9--20---18------2-----86--4.3

1966 Bangkok. 8--20---19------1-----50--2.5

1970 Bangkok. 8--20---17------3-----55--2.7

1974 Tehran. 6--17---15------2---101--5.9

1978 Bangkok. 8--20---20------0-----86--4.3

1982 New Delhi 9--23---23------0---160--6.9

1986 Seoul. 9--24---23------1---140--5.8

1990 Beijing. 7--21---21------0---112--5.3

1994 Hiroshima 9--24---23------1---106--4.4

1998 Bangkok. 10--29---26------3---156--5.3

2002 Busan. 8--20---19------1---126--6.3

2006 Doha. 10--29---25------4---170--5.4

2010 Guangzhou. 10--29---28------1---186--6.4

2014 Incheon. 10--27---25------2*-153--5.6

2018 Jakarta. 12--37---34------3*-362--9.7



Women's Hockey

Year Venue. T--Pld--Dec--Draw--G--Ave

1982 New Delhi 6--15--14-------1---89--5.9

1986 Seoul. 6--15--14-------1-102--6.8

1990 Beijing. 6--15--14-------1---83--5.5

1994 Hiroshima 6--15--13-------2---58--3.8

1998 Bangkok. 7--24--22-------2-112--4.6

2002 Busan. 4----8----8-------0---30--3.7

2006 Doha. 7--21--19-------2-128--6.1

2010 Guangzhou 7--24--23--------1-124--5.1

2014 Incheon. 8--18--17--------1-103--5.7

2018 Jakarta. 10--27--26--------1-158--5.8