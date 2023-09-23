 

 

 



Field Hockey in Asian Games: Statistics

By Tariq Ali

The following are the statistics of the men's and women's field hockey event in Asian Games


Key to abbreviations:
T-------Teams participated
Pld----Matches Played
Dec---Matches Decided
Draw--Matches ended in a Draw
G--------Goals scored
Ave---- Goal averages
*---------Matches decided in the shootout

Men's Hockey
Year Venue.           T--Pld--Dec--Draw--G--Ave
1958 Tokyo.           5--10-----8------2-----44--4.4
1962 Jakarta.        9--20---18------2-----86--4.3
1966 Bangkok.      8--20---19------1-----50--2.5
1970 Bangkok.     8--20---17------3-----55--2.7
1974 Tehran.         6--17---15------2---101--5.9
1978 Bangkok.      8--20---20------0-----86--4.3
1982 New Delhi     9--23---23------0---160--6.9
1986 Seoul.            9--24---23------1---140--5.8
1990 Beijing.          7--21---21------0---112--5.3
1994 Hiroshima    9--24---23------1---106--4.4
1998 Bangkok.    10--29---26------3---156--5.3
2002 Busan.          8--20---19------1---126--6.3
2006 Doha.          10--29---25------4---170--5.4
2010 Guangzhou.    10--29---28------1---186--6.4
2014 Incheon.         10--27---25------2*-153--5.6
2018 Jakarta.          12--37---34------3*-362--9.7

Women's Hockey
Year Venue.          T--Pld--Dec--Draw--G--Ave
1982 New Delhi     6--15--14-------1---89--5.9
1986 Seoul.            6--15--14-------1-102--6.8
1990 Beijing.          6--15--14-------1---83--5.5
1994 Hiroshima     6--15--13-------2---58--3.8
1998 Bangkok.       7--24--22-------2-112--4.6
2002 Busan.           4----8----8-------0---30--3.7
2006 Doha.             7--21--19-------2-128--6.1
2010 Guangzhou    7--24--23--------1-124--5.1
2014 Incheon.       8--18--17--------1-103--5.7
2018 Jakarta.          10--27--26--------1-158--5.8