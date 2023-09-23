Field Hockey in Asian Games: Statistics

By Tariq Ali
The following are the statistics of the men's and women's field hockey event in Asian Games
Key to abbreviations:
T-------Teams participated
Pld----Matches Played
Dec---Matches Decided
Draw--Matches ended in a Draw
G--------Goals scored
Ave---- Goal averages
*---------Matches decided in the shootout
Men's Hockey
Year Venue. T--Pld--Dec--Draw--G--Ave
1958 Tokyo. 5--10-----8------2-----44--4.4
1962 Jakarta. 9--20---18------2-----86--4.3
1966 Bangkok. 8--20---19------1-----50--2.5
1970 Bangkok. 8--20---17------3-----55--2.7
1974 Tehran. 6--17---15------2---101--5.9
1978 Bangkok. 8--20---20------0-----86--4.3
1982 New Delhi 9--23---23------0---160--6.9
1986 Seoul. 9--24---23------1---140--5.8
1990 Beijing. 7--21---21------0---112--5.3
1994 Hiroshima 9--24---23------1---106--4.4
1998 Bangkok. 10--29---26------3---156--5.3
2002 Busan. 8--20---19------1---126--6.3
2006 Doha. 10--29---25------4---170--5.4
2010 Guangzhou. 10--29---28------1---186--6.4
2014 Incheon. 10--27---25------2*-153--5.6
2018 Jakarta. 12--37---34------3*-362--9.7
Women's Hockey
Year Venue. T--Pld--Dec--Draw--G--Ave
1982 New Delhi 6--15--14-------1---89--5.9
1986 Seoul. 6--15--14-------1-102--6.8
1990 Beijing. 6--15--14-------1---83--5.5
1994 Hiroshima 6--15--13-------2---58--3.8
1998 Bangkok. 7--24--22-------2-112--4.6
2002 Busan. 4----8----8-------0---30--3.7
2006 Doha. 7--21--19-------2-128--6.1
2010 Guangzhou 7--24--23--------1-124--5.1
2014 Incheon. 8--18--17--------1-103--5.7
2018 Jakarta. 10--27--26--------1-158--5.8