Indian hockey at the Asian Games - medal count over the years

India has won 15 medals in total in men’s hockey and six medals in women’s hockey at the Asian Games. Here’s a look at each one of India’s medals over the years at the continental tournament.





India has won 15 medals in total in men’s hockey and six medals in women’s hockey at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, will be hoping to secure podium finishes in Hangzhou and qualify for the Olympics next year.