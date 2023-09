Speedy Tigers set to turn up the heat in 'cool' Hangzhou



Head coach A. Arul Selvaraj said the cool weather is considered perfect for hockey, being a highly competitive endurance outdoor sport.



HANGZHOU: After training under the sweltering heat in Kuala Lumpur, which reaches over 33 degrees Celsius, the national hockey team didn't expect the weather during the Asian Games here would be rainy and dip about 10 degrees Celsius lower.