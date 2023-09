Challenges remain for Indian hockey teams despite favourite tags

Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be targeting to secure the 2024 Olympics quota by winning gold medal at Asian Games 2023.



By Md Imtiaz





Indian men's and women's teams will look to secure the Paris Olympics berth by winning gold in the Asian Games 2023.



The Indian men's hockey team, despite boasting eight Olympic gold medals, faces an intriguing paradox at the Asian Games in China. They've not been as dominant in this continental competition as their global achievements would suggest.